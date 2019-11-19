What you need to know
- To make YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium more accessible in India, Google has introduced new prepaid plans in the country.
- Users across India can now purchase either a one-month or three-month prepaid plan to unlock YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium benefits.
- Users can also purchase additional top-ups in order to extend their membership.
Google had launched its YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services in the Indian market in March this year, nearly a year after their debut in the U.S. The company has now introduced new prepaid plans for subscribers in the country. Users in India holding a credit or debit card from Visa or Mastercard can now buy either a one-month or three-month prepaid plan to unlock the YouTube Premium and Music Premium experience.
The main benefit of these prepaid plans is that you get to enjoy all the benefits that a paid membership offers, without having to enroll in an ongoing subscription. Users will also be able to easily extend their YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium membership by purchasing additional top-ups.
Unsurprisingly, however, the prepaid plans have been priced slightly higher than the regular monthly subscription plans. While a YouTube Premium monthly subscription costs ₹129 ($1.8) in the country, users will have to shell out ₹139 ($1.94) to get a one-month prepaid plan. Similarly, the one-month prepaid plan for YouTube Music Premium is priced at ₹109 ($1.52), instead of ₹99 ($1.38) that you would have to pay for a monthly subscription plan.
