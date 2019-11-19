Google had launched its YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium services in the Indian market in March this year, nearly a year after their debut in the U.S. The company has now introduced new prepaid plans for subscribers in the country. Users in India holding a credit or debit card from Visa or Mastercard can now buy either a one-month or three-month prepaid plan to unlock the YouTube Premium and Music Premium experience.

The main benefit of these prepaid plans is that you get to enjoy all the benefits that a paid membership offers, without having to enroll in an ongoing subscription. Users will also be able to easily extend their YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium membership by purchasing additional top-ups.