Discounted student pricing is a fantastic way to help out hard-working students who are often cash strapped to begin with. It's also a great way to get students hooked on your service early and keep them in your ecosystem long after they graduate.

Many streaming services offer such discounted student plans, including YouTube Premium and Music which is now expanding it to 14 new regions.

Bahrain

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malaysia

Oman

Philippines

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Included in the list are most of the Middle Eastern and Asian markets where YouTube Premium and Music were recently introduced. One of the standouts is Indonesia, which is the fourth most populated country in the world placing it right behind the U.S. which comes in third.

After this expansion, that makes 65 regions where students can now get a discount on YouTube Premium and Music out of the 78 total markets where it is available. Who knows what the hold up is with the remaining 13, but hopefully they're next on the list.

As a quick reminder, Youtube Premium and Music give you access to ad-free videos or music, background play, and offline playback of music or YouTube videos. If you happen to be in one of the supported regions, make sure to check out the student pages for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music to sign up to half-off on your subscription.