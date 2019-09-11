Google is continuing its global media takeover by expanding YouTube Premium and Music to eight new countries in the Middle East. If you're keeping track at home, that now makes over 70 countries in total with YouTube Music, even more than Google Play Music was ever available in. That's pretty impressive considering Google Play Music launched nearly eight years ago.

If you're here, that means you're probably wanting to know the eight new countries, so check them out in the list below:

Bahrain

Israel

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

All of the same benefits of YouTube Premium are here, such as ad-free videos in YouTube, background playback, offline downloads, playback when the screen is off, and first access to YouTube original programming.

Then, there is also YouTube Music Premium that provides ad-free music, offline playback, and the ability to seamlessly transition between the music and music video.

Price will vary region to region, but Android Police notes that YouTube Music Premium will run you $5/month for one user and $7.50/month for a family plan. YouTube Premium, which also includes YouTube Music Premium, will cost $6/month for an individual or $9/month if you choose the family plan.