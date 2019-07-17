Get ready to crank up some tunes, people of Greece, Iceland, and Turkey, because you're three of the new countries that Google just added to YouTube Premium and Music.

Since the services launched nearly a year ago, Google has continued to expand them into more regions, including Asia, Europe, and South America. On July 17, Google launched YouTube Premium and Music in 13 more countries.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Croatia

Estonia

Greece

Iceland

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

If you're keeping count at home, that now brings the total of YouTube Premium countries to 63 and 62 for YouTube Music. For some reason, YouTube Music is not available in South Korea.

