One of the biggest frustration points of posting videos to YouTube is the rampant copyright strikes that happen any time music, movies, or games are found in the video. While this doesn't happen with every single song or other copyrighted type of media, I've had plenty of my own personal videos get flagged for copyright infringement simply because I had music playing in the background. Previously, the only option for creators was to completely remove the video from YouTube, edit the infringing content out, and re-upload it back to the platform.

That's a lot of work for what seems like a simple edit, but YouTube's editing tools have always been lacking quite a bit in this regard. Thanks to a new update to content creator tools on YouTube (discovered via 9to5Google), the new Assisted Trim tool will help you automatically trim out the infringing sections of your video without having to take the whole thing down and start over again. That's a massive improvement to a system that, otherwise, would have your original video demonetized or would have had forced you to completely start that view count over because you had to reupload the video.