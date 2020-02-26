YouTube Music's highly anticipated library upload functionality has finally arrived. As per the folks at 9to5Google, the feature is now widely available for users. As detailed by Google last week, users can upload music to their YouTube Music library only from the web app.

As long as the feature has been enabled for your account, you will be able to see a new "Upload music" menu when you click on your profile picture in the YouTube Music web app. Once you tap on "Upload music," you will be able to select songs using the file browser to upload to your library. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the music file to any surface on music.youtube.com. You can upload FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, and WMA files.