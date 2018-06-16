Youtube Music is a hybrid music service with a lot of promise and an unparalleled library to tap into. Unfortunately, all that potential is held down by how many things — including very, very basic things — the service and its apps are still missing. YouTube Music is already working on some of the items on this list, and hopefully we'll be able to check off most of these items in the coming months.

In the meantime, if you're waiting for YouTube Music to improve before you give it a proper shot, bookmark this article. We'll update it as the service continues to expand and improve.