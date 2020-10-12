What you need to know
- Google is rolling out an update to YouTube Music on smart TVs today.
- Now, users will be able to access and play back songs from their library — including their own playlists.
- On Android TV specifically, Google has added support for playing back uploaded tracks
Google launched YouTube Music on smart TVs in July, albeit as a neutered barely functional app. The new app drew a litany of complaints about its bare minimum functionality, of which the team is clearly aware of.
In a blog post today, the YouTube team delivered a mea culpa of sorts:
Since the launch of YouTube Music in the YouTube app on TVs this past July, we've been eagerly listening to your feedback and continue working hard to provide the best experience possible.
As such, it's update time for YouTube Music. On smart TVs of all flavor, you can now access your saved playlists and liked songs in the Music app. Google has also reworked the artwork for playlists, saying it makes it easier to find music.
For Android TV specifically (including the Chromecast with Google TV) Google will now let you play your uploads from the YouTube Music app. The update also brings a new look for the now playing screen and integrates with the new home screen.
YouTube Music isn't yet up to par with its mobile experience, but it's not terrible anymore now that Google's added some of the features that really should have launched with the app. Google says it'll be adding background play for Premium subscribers in the coming months, so that's something to look forward to.
