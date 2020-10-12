Google launched YouTube Music on smart TVs in July, albeit as a neutered barely functional app. The new app drew a litany of complaints about its bare minimum functionality, of which the team is clearly aware of.

In a blog post today, the YouTube team delivered a mea culpa of sorts:

Since the launch of YouTube Music in the YouTube app on TVs this past July, we've been eagerly listening to your feedback and continue working hard to provide the best experience possible.

As such, it's update time for YouTube Music. On smart TVs of all flavor, you can now access your saved playlists and liked songs in the Music app. Google has also reworked the artwork for playlists, saying it makes it easier to find music.