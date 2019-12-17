YouTube Music homescreenSource: Chris Wedel/Android Central

  • There are three personalized mixes called Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix.
  • These are all mixes that are based on artists that you listen to and tracks that you like.
  • All the mixes are updated regularly, with the Discover Mix being updated every Wednesday.

YouTube Music has been getting a bit more attention lately, with gapless playback rolling out last week. Well, as of December 17, personalized mixes based on your listening habits are rolling out.

YouTube Music has been out for a while now, and it has been a slow build to where it is now. Something that other popular music streaming services have offered for a long time is automatically personalized playlists. Now, YouTube Music is gifting three types of mixes that are based directly on your listening habits — just in time for the holidays. The lists are called Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix, each of which is constantly adjusting based on who and what you are currently listening to.

On the official YouTube Blog, the mixes are broken down as such:

Discover Mix: Whether introducing you to an entirely new artist you've never heard before, or unearthing hidden, lesser-known gems from artists you're already familiar with, Discover Mix will give you 50 tracks every week that help you expand your musical horizons. With new updates every Wednesday, it's your go-to playlist to discover music.

New Release Mix: This mix is your one-stop-shop for a playlist of all the most recent releases by your favorite artists (and others we think you'll like). Expect a big update every Friday (when most new releases drop) along with mid-week releases sprinkled in throughout the week to ensure you are always up-to-date on the latest releases.

Your Mix: Your Mix is the perfect playlist for those times when you don't want to think and just want to play something you know you'll like. It's full of songs by artists you know and love, and also mixes in some songs and artists you've never heard before, but that we think you'll love. Small updates are made regularly, so the music never gets stale and there's always something new in rotation.

So, what do you think of these recent additions? Is this enough to get you to stick with YouTube Music or perhaps consider switching over? Let us know.

