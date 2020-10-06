You no longer require a Premium subscription to be able to cast your uploaded music to your smart speakers and displays using the YouTube Music app. As spotted by the folks at Android Police, Google is also rolling out improved Google Assistant integration for personal playlists. The new features come as Google prepares to phase out Play Music in all global markets by the end of this month.

Until now, YouTube Music only allowed users with a premium subscription to cast their uploaded music to smart speakers or smart displays. In addition to removing the restriction on casting uploaded music, Google has also added the ability to play personal playlists in YouTube Music using Assistant voice commands. You can now start a personal playlist in YouTube Music by saying, "Hey Google, play my 'relax and unwind' playlist."

That's not all, though. The YouTube Music app is getting an updated explore tab with top charts for artists, songs, as well as music videos. The new feature is now available in 57 countries around the world.