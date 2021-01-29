YouTube goes after Twitch with its own 'Clips' feature

YouTube has started testing a clipping feature on its platform, allowing creators to capture short segments from their videos or live streams. The feature is now available on desktop and Android devices, but will soon be available on iOS devices as well.

Today we are launching an experimental version of Clips on YouTube. Check out videos on the Creator Insider channel and test it out yourself!



Clips are 5-60 sec, shareable, segments of content (Live/VOD) that live on top of the original video.



More info: https://t.co/5fJyorxjrj pic.twitter.com/DVWNQ2BoEx — Lester (@Chen) January 28, 2021

Clipping is a feature that is becoming more and more common on live-streaming platforms. Twitch, which is one of the most popular live-streaming platforms out there, introduced Clips in 2016. YouTube says it will be testing the clipping feature only with a small group of creators to start. It plans to make updates to the feature based on the feedback received from creators.

The Clips feature on YouTube enables creators and signed in viewers to select a 5-60 second segment from their video uploads and streams, which they can then share on various social media platforms. It is worth noting, however, that Clips cannot be made from videos that are made for kids, live streams without DVR, live streams that are over 8 hours in length, or premieres that are still live.

Once you start watching an eligible video on YouTube, you'll have to click the clip icon under the video to create and share a clip. Once the create clip box appears, select the section of the video you want to clip and give it a title. Next, click the Share Clip button to access all the different sharing options.

