Google has finally decided to change the way the YouTube app handles playlists on the best smart TVs. As reported by the folks at 9to5Google, the latest update for YouTube on Android TV / Google TV introduces an all-new playlist UI. The same UI is also rolling out to other smart TV platforms such as Samsung's Tizen OS.

Instead of playing the entire playlist, YouTube on smart TVs will now display the playlist name and other relevant details on the left side of the screen. The list of videos included in the playlist is shown on the right side. As can be seen in the screenshots below, the new UI also includes "Play all," "Loop," and "Save to Library" options.