What you need to know YouTube updated its verification policies on September 20 and caused a backlash by un-verifying many creators on the platform.

It has now backtracked, allowing verified users to keep their badge.

The updated badge is still coming but has been delayed until next year.

On September 20, YouTube announced some big changes coming to the verification badges on the site. First, it was changing the requirements for verification, and in doing so, many channels were losing their verified status in the process. As a result, they were forced to appeal the decision to restore their verified status. Second, the checkmark and music note were being retired for an ambiguous dark gray background behind the channel name.

After quite the backlash from creators, YouTube is now backtracking on some of these decisions. No longer will creators be forced to appeal to have their badge restored. Instead, channels that have already been verified will get to keep their badge. However, YouTube will continue to review channels to ensure authenticity. Channels with 100,000 subscribers will also be able to apply for verification in the future, with the application process is expected to open back up in October. In order to be verified, you must meet these qualifications: Authentic: Your channel must represent the real creator, brand, or entity you're claiming to be. We'll look at a variety of factors to help verify your identity, and may also ask for additional info or documentation.

