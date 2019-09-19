Good news for advertisers and bad news for everybody else — Google has announced it is launching its mammoth Masthead ads in the YouTube app for TVs. You're probably already familiar with these ads on the web version of YouTube. They are those huge, auto-playing ads on the homepage which take up the majority of your viewing area.

The concept is the same for the YouTube TV app. Now, advertisers will be able to throw an auto-playing ad right in your face when you open the app on your TV. It will even auto expand and go fullscreen if you leave it in focus for a few seconds. How helpful. At the very least, we can take some solace that there is no sound with the auto-playing ad.