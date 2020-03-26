Always a regular source of entertainment and distraction, YouTube has suddenly gone down. Reports began flooding social media and DownDetector on March 26th as users found themselves unable to upload videos, stream videos, or even access their own playlists.

#youtubedown do we need to ration the internet too? XD — ergo.josh (@ergo_josh) March 26, 2020

The outage doesn't appear to be limited to YouTube. Other Google services like Drive and Mail are also suffering from issues in the same area, so it's probably a Google thing.

It's not clear when this will be resolved, but as it is Google, we're betting on relatively quick.