What you need to know
- YouTube and other Google services are down.
- Users began reporting being unable to stream or comment on March 26th.
- The outage appears to be concentrated around the United States, Western Europe, and Japan.
Always a regular source of entertainment and distraction, YouTube has suddenly gone down. Reports began flooding social media and DownDetector on March 26th as users found themselves unable to upload videos, stream videos, or even access their own playlists.
#YouTubeDOWN don't do this to me right now 😟👉👈 pic.twitter.com/RVK8W3gElQ— Saxisam (@saxisam) March 26, 2020
#youtubedown do we need to ration the internet too? XD— ergo.josh (@ergo_josh) March 26, 2020
The outage doesn't appear to be limited to YouTube. Other Google services like Drive and Mail are also suffering from issues in the same area, so it's probably a Google thing.
It's not clear when this will be resolved, but as it is Google, we're betting on relatively quick.
