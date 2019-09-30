What you need to know
- Microsoft's Your Phone app now supports multiple SIMs.
- Users can select which SIM to use and to send messages from.
- The app also now supports inline responses in the notifications area, as revealed last week.
Microsoft's Your Phone app continues to receive updates and new features for Insiders. Now, the app supports multiple SIMs, allowing users to select which SIM card they use with Your Phone and which card they send messages with.
Roberto Bojorquez, a group program manager working on Your Phone, revealed that multi-SIM support was rolling out to Insiders. The new feature came in part in response to feedback from Insiders.
In addition to adding support for multiple SIMs, Your Phone also gained the ability to reply to notifications within the notifications area of the app recently.
Your Phone continues to receive new updates and is one of Microsoft's apps that gains features most frequently. The app is the backbone of the Link to Windows feature for Galaxy Note and Galaxy S10 devices. It will also gain the ability to relay phone calls later this year.
Your Phone Companion
Your Phone allows you to sync text messages, photos, and notifications from your phone to your Windows 10 PC.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.