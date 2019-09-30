Microsoft's Your Phone app continues to receive updates and new features for Insiders. Now, the app supports multiple SIMs, allowing users to select which SIM card they use with Your Phone and which card they send messages with.

Roberto Bojorquez, a group program manager working on Your Phone, revealed that multi-SIM support was rolling out to Insiders. The new feature came in part in response to feedback from Insiders.

In addition to adding support for multiple SIMs, Your Phone also gained the ability to reply to notifications within the notifications area of the app recently.