On October 8, 2018, Google announced that it was finally planning to shut down Google+ for consumers. The original date for the shutdown was supposed to take place at some point in August 2019, but following a data breach in December, that time fram was moved up to April.
Now, we've got confirmation from Google that Google+'s final day will be April 2.
Hopefully you've already been planning for Google+'s closure by now if you've still been using the social network, but if not, April 2 is the day that Google's going to start wiping the site clean of consumer content.
Per a blog post on Google Cloud:
Starting April 2, 2019, we will shut down your Google+ account and any pages you created, and we'll begin deleting content from consumer Google+ accounts. Photos and videos from Google+ in your Album Archive and your Google+ pages will also be deleted. If you have Google+ content that you would like to save, you must do so before April 2nd.
As Google's stated before, Google+ is still staying around for enterprise use. This means that if you have a Google+ account through G Suite, you'll still be able to keep on using it like normal.
Lastly, APIs for the site will be shutting down on March 7. Leading up to then, Google does warn that "intermittent API failures" will occur.