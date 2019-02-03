On October 8, 2018, Google announced that it was finally planning to shut down Google+ for consumers. The original date for the shutdown was supposed to take place at some point in August 2019, but following a data breach in December, that time fram was moved up to April.

Now, we've got confirmation from Google that Google+'s final day will be April 2.

Hopefully you've already been planning for Google+'s closure by now if you've still been using the social network, but if not, April 2 is the day that Google's going to start wiping the site clean of consumer content.

Per a blog post on Google Cloud: