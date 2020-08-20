Your Fitbit may be able to tell you if you have COVID-19 up to one day before symptoms start to present themselves, a new study suggests.

Writing on the Fitbit blog, Conor Heneghan, Director of Research, Algorithms at Fitbit, said:

Based on the findings of our study, we can detect nearly 50 percent of COVID-19 cases one day before participants reported the onset of symptoms with 70 percent specificity. This is important because people can transmit the virus before they realize they have symptoms or when they have no symptoms at all. If we can let people know they should get tested a day before symptoms begin, they can isolate and seek care sooner, helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The study also found out which symptoms were likely to lead to hospitalization (shortness of breath and vomiting), while COVID-19 patients who reported sore throat and a stomach ache were less likely to need a trip to the emergency room. They also noted that fatigue and body aches were the most common COVI-19 symptoms, while a high temperature presented itself in just over 50% of sufferers.

Naturally, as many fitness trackers share the same sensors, the possibility of early detection through tech has been explored with other brands of fitness trackers in the recent past. Speaking to Reuters in July about a similar study, Professor Michael Snyder of Stanford University School of Medicine. said: