Pistol Whip is finally shooting its way to PlayStation VR (PSVR) this Summer, and it's bringing all the crazy action and post-launch updates with it on day one. Since the release of Pistol Whip on Oculus Quest and PC VR platforms this past November, players have been shooting, ducking, dodging and, of course, pistol-whipping enemies to the rhythm and loving every minute. It's been called one of the best VR titles you can play several times over, even winning several VR Game of the Year (GOTY) awards for 2019.

PSVR players will finally get to take part in the action, starting this Summer, and it's going to include all the levels that have been added to the game since the November launch. So far, we've had a total of three new levels added to Pistol Whip since launch, and Cloudhead Games says that they have no plans to slow down the updates any time soon, with planned updates including new levels, modifiers, and more to be announced after the PSVR version lands. At this point in time, we're expecting one more free level addition to Pistol Whip before Cloudhead Games finalizes the version 1.0 build of the game, as announced in a previous content update.