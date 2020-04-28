What you need to know
- Pistol Whip debuts on PSVR in Summer 2020.
- The PSVR version of Pistol Whip will include all the updates and new levels that have been added since the original November 2019 launch of the game.
- Cloudhead Games is teasing a slew of additional content updates after the PSVR version launches.
Pistol Whip is finally shooting its way to PlayStation VR (PSVR) this Summer, and it's bringing all the crazy action and post-launch updates with it on day one. Since the release of Pistol Whip on Oculus Quest and PC VR platforms this past November, players have been shooting, ducking, dodging and, of course, pistol-whipping enemies to the rhythm and loving every minute. It's been called one of the best VR titles you can play several times over, even winning several VR Game of the Year (GOTY) awards for 2019.
PSVR players will finally get to take part in the action, starting this Summer, and it's going to include all the levels that have been added to the game since the November launch. So far, we've had a total of three new levels added to Pistol Whip since launch, and Cloudhead Games says that they have no plans to slow down the updates any time soon, with planned updates including new levels, modifiers, and more to be announced after the PSVR version lands. At this point in time, we're expecting one more free level addition to Pistol Whip before Cloudhead Games finalizes the version 1.0 build of the game, as announced in a previous content update.
If you've never played Pistol Whip, you'll quickly come to understand that it's not just a ton of fun to play; it's also an incredibly strenuous workout. Unlike other popular VR rhythm games like Beat Saber or Audica, Pistol Whip doesn't force players to play along with the rhythm. Rather, players who want to just enjoy the music and honing their aiming skills can shoot at whatever pace they'd like. Points are determined by both aiming skill and shooting to the rhythm, so while playing along with the music isn't required, it's certainly encouraged since you'll get bonus points for doing it. You'll also be moving your body in ways you probably never thought possible as you enter the flow-state required to truly master the game.
PSVR players will be using a single Move controller to aim their gun around, but a modifier allows for two Move controllers to be used in the game to dual-wield pistols, if preferred. Pistol Whip's levels are just that; levels, not "songs" as other Rhythm games tend to focus on. Regardless, Pistol Whip features a pumping EDM soundtrack that'll make you feel like John Wick in no time flat. Later levels have focused on all sorts of other movie-themed scenarios, like the recent Mad Max-inspired one. Pistol Whip currently retails for $25 on Steam and Oculus.
