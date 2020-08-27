What you need to know
- Google is expanding Duo to Android TV within the next couple of weeks.
- It will roll out first as a beta, Google announced on Thursday.
- Meet, Google's business-focused video-conferencing app, also now supports TV via way of Google Cast.
While rumors of Google merging Duo and Meet into one product continue to swirl. the company continues to improve both tools independently.
Now, its adding support for Android TV to Duo its more consumer-focused service. As with many other Google products, this is coming out over the next few weeks as a beta initially.
Writing on the Google blog, Google's TJ Varghese, Group Product Manager, Google Meet hardware, said:
The big screen isn't just for work meetings, though: We also want to make video calling your friends and family better, too. In an effort to bring the video calling experience to more parts of your home, Google Duo is rolling out a Beta on Android TV in the coming weeks. With Google Duo, you can initiate one-on-one and group calls from your TV, and if your TV doesn't have a camera built-in, you can simply plug in a USB camera.
The company has been working on iterating its video calling experience. Meet was just updated to support video calls on TVs via Google Cast, and Google touts support for smart displays like its Nest Hub as another feature of note.
As remote working becomes more popular, using tools like Duo and Meet may become more common. The company has seen an enormous rise in usage due to the ongoing pandemic, and these updates are positioned to meet customers and businesses where they are most likely to be in 2020 — the home.
Google Meet vs. Google Duo: Which one is best for you?
These are the best apps for your Android device — period
It can be difficult to find the "right" app when surfing the Play Store simply due to the sheer number of options available. Regardless of what type of app you're looking for, there's an app that can help make your life easier.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 set to launch at 'Unpacked Part 2' on September 1
Samsung has announced that it will be hosting an “Unpacked Part 2” event on September 1 to fully reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Tick tock, tick tock — clock is ticking on Microsoft's TikTok buy
Just hours after Kevin Mayer quit his role as CEO of TikTok, a report emerged that his departure indicates that TikTok could be sold within the next 48 hours.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!