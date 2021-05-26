What you need to know
- Android Central readers recently answered a poll regarding the Google I/O 2021 topics they were most excited about.
- Just under 50% responded that their favorite announcements were about the forthcoming updates to Wear OS.
- Nearly 10% fewer respondents replied that they were most excited about Android 12 new design direction and privacy controls.
Last weekend, we asked our readers, "What was your favorite Google I/O announcement?" Respondents were asked to choose between updates to Wear OS and the new Google/Samsung partnership, updates to Android 12 and the beta release, privacy and security announcements, and advancements in Google AI.
Nearly 50% of respondents said they were excited about the new Wear OS announcements and how they might impact the future of the best Android smartwatches. In comparison, just under 40% said they were looking forward to the new look and privacy features in Android 12. Fewer than 10% said that the privacy and security updates to photos and passwords piqued their interests, and under 5% indicated an interest in Google's AI advancements such as LaMDA and Project Starline.
Regarding the Google/Samsung smartwatch partnership, reader "Aweso" expressed what many have long felt about Android wearables — that Samsung just gets it:
Samsung coming to teach Google how it's done.
Even though the poll responses skewed towards intereste in Wear OS, many of the comments and other feedback that we received were about the second-place finisher, Android 12. Reader "beno51089" had this to say:
Android 12 and its Material You themes. Nothing else comes close for me...
Similar views were shared with us on Twitter:
While this poll has closed, be sure to keep an eye out for our next poll and share your feedback with us.
Apple Watch is available to families, now it's Googles turn with Wear OS
There are a lot of smartwatch options out there for kids; some are good and some are very bad. Even the good ones have an ecosystem all their own, taking parents and kids out of their comfort zone. Apple found a way for parents to allow their kids to safely use its wearable, and now it's time for Google to do the same with Wear OS.
Clubhouse's staggered rollout is detrimental and risking its momentum
Clubhouse first rolled out to iOS users last year and hit it off well. But it took the app creators over a year to roll out to Android phones and now risks losing its momentum.
11 Google Keep tips and tricks you need to know
Google Keep is the best Google app you probably forgot existed, and there's a lot more to it than post-it notes and shopping lists. If you're starting to use Google Keep again — or if you've been using it for years — here's how to improve your Google Keep game.
Tail-wagging goodies for your canine companion
Your canine companion is part of your family. Today's tech for dogs can keep track of your pal while you're at work, entertain him (and you), and help you clean up messes and deal with dog hair. Here's the best of the best in dog gadgets in 2021.