Last weekend, we asked our readers, "What was your favorite Google I/O announcement?" Respondents were asked to choose between updates to Wear OS and the new Google/Samsung partnership, updates to Android 12 and the beta release, privacy and security announcements, and advancements in Google AI.

Nearly 50% of respondents said they were excited about the new Wear OS announcements and how they might impact the future of the best Android smartwatches. In comparison, just under 40% said they were looking forward to the new look and privacy features in Android 12. Fewer than 10% said that the privacy and security updates to photos and passwords piqued their interests, and under 5% indicated an interest in Google's AI advancements such as LaMDA and Project Starline.

What was your favorite Google I/O announcement?

Regarding the Google/Samsung smartwatch partnership, reader "Aweso" expressed what many have long felt about Android wearables — that Samsung just gets it:

Samsung coming to teach Google how it's done.

Even though the poll responses skewed towards intereste in Wear OS, many of the comments and other feedback that we received were about the second-place finisher, Android 12. Reader "beno51089" had this to say:

Android 12 and its Material You themes. Nothing else comes close for me...

Similar views were shared with us on Twitter:

Widgets and widgets and widgets..

So nice animation..

and stock Android got the most modern ui makeover in decades.. — shridhar (@Shridhar_D_V) May 23, 2021

While this poll has closed, be sure to keep an eye out for our next poll and share your feedback with us.