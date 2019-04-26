You need to Google 'Thanos' and click the Infinity Gauntlet right now

Google search has a clever Avengers Easter egg just in time for the launch of Avengers: Endgame. All you need to do is search for Thanos on Google and click on the Infinity Gauntlet that shows up on the Knowledge Graph card. The glove will snap, and half the search results will be eradicated — with the same disintegration effect as you get in Infinity War.

The trick in itself is pretty cool, but what makes the Easter egg even better is that once the search results have been "balanced", the search result counter gets updated from 90 million to 45 million. Clicking the glove again will restore the search results.

Endgame is releasing in theaters in the U.S. today, and is on course for a billion-dollar opening weekend. Be sure to take a look at the spoiler-free review from our friends at TechnoBuffalo to get an idea of what's in store.

