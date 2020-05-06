Roborock's S6 smart vacuum was already a dependable home cleaner, but with the new Roborock S6 Pure, things have gotten even better. And, to celebrate the new product, Roborock is offering a hefty early-bird discount on the S6 Pure, cutting the price down from $549 to $499.

The Roborock S6 Pure uses precision LiDAR navigation and intelligent home mapping to quietly clean your floors. Designate no-go zones, and select which rooms to clean on what schedule thanks to a dedicated mobile app. Carpets are a breeze thanks to an automatic 2000Pa boost in suction.

The Roborock S6 Pure already offers compelling capabilities, with comparable features to what the Roborock S6 offered and then some. It still combines an array of sensors and advanced algorithms to map rooms and quickly clean them following an efficient pattern. It can still run for up to 3 hours on a single charge, intelligently topping up the battery if it needs more juice to finish a big cleaning project. And, it can do all that cleaning with a low noise level.

But, the new model also upgrades the ability to mop. The S6 Pure includes a 180ml water tank, letting it mop up to 1,610 square feet. Combine that capability with the Roborock S6 Pure's ability to know where it should and shouldn't mop, and this vacuum is ready to keep your floors spotless.

For all of its features, the Roborock S6 Pure also starts at a lower price than the original S6, and this early-bird discount makes it that much more of a steal. This deal is on from May 6 to May 12, so you'll have to act fast.

See the Roborock S6 Pure for $499 after $50 off on Amazon.