While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down in most parts of the world, India is battling a devastating second wave with over 350,000 infections every day. To help India turn the tide, Google is rolling out a few updates to its most popular services — including Search, Maps, and YouTube.

Google India's Covid Respone team wrote in a blog post:

As India battles this devastating wave, we'll keep doing all we can to support the selfless individuals and committed organizations on the front lines of the response. There's a long way to go—but standing together in solidarity, working together with determination, we can and will turn the tide.

When you search about vaccines on Google Search, you will now see information panels with the latest on vaccine safety, side-effects, and details on how you can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN website. Google has also added a set of playlists on YouTube about vaccines and how people can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.