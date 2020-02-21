What you need to know
- Google has opened up registration for tickets to I/O 2020.
- A single ticket will set you back $1,150 or $350 for academic attendees.
- Registration is open until 5 PM PST on February 25, 2020, and your ticket will arrive on February 26 via email if you are randomly selected.
Back in January, Google released a cryptic puzzle to tease us with the dates for I/O 2020. Within 24 hours, the puzzle was cracked, and we learned Google I/O 2020 would take place between May 12-14. Google CEO Sundar Pichai even tweeted out confirmation of the date, and that the conference would take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.
Now, registration for I/O 2020 has officially opened up, and just like last year, tickets don't come cheap. A single ticket to the event will set you back $1,150. Although, if you are an active full-time student, professor, faculty or staff at a high school or higher education institution, you can snag one for only $375. Just remember that you'll be required to show documentation to verify that you qualify for the discounted academic rate when you check-in.
Registration is open until February 25, 2020, with the tickets arriving via email for the randomly chosen attendees on February 26. Since tickets are given out randomly, there is no reason to rush and sign up, unless you're like me and afraid you'll forget if you put it off.
Even though a ticket isn't guaranteed, be forewarned that a pre-authorization charge will be placed on your card when you register. However, your card will only be charged if you're selected and receive a ticket.
Last year, Google made several big announcements at I/O 2019, including introducing the Pixel 3a smartphones and the Nest Hub Max. At I/O 2020, we expect to see the Pixel 4a, and possibly Google's latest true wireless Pixel Buds that recently went up for pre-order before quickly being removed.
Google I/O 2019: Top 12 announcements!
Did you pre-order the Galaxy S20?
At long last, Samsung's Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are available for pre-order. Did you pick up any of the new phones?
You can get up to $200 in credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20 phone
Preorders for the Galaxy S20 series of phones are now live. You can get up to $200 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy S20 series phone through Microsoft.
What is Scoped Storage in Android 11?
A controversial change that originally was slated for Android 10 becomes mandatory for all new apps in August 2020 and every app targeting Android 11: Scoped Storage. Here's what you need to know about it.
The Galaxy S20 is available in five great colors — here's the best one
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded phones of the year, and it also happens to come in a bunch of different colors. Here's how to pick the best one.