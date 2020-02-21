Back in January, Google released a cryptic puzzle to tease us with the dates for I/O 2020. Within 24 hours, the puzzle was cracked, and we learned Google I/O 2020 would take place between May 12-14. Google CEO Sundar Pichai even tweeted out confirmation of the date, and that the conference would take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Now, registration for I/O 2020 has officially opened up, and just like last year, tickets don't come cheap. A single ticket to the event will set you back $1,150. Although, if you are an active full-time student, professor, faculty or staff at a high school or higher education institution, you can snag one for only $375. Just remember that you'll be required to show documentation to verify that you qualify for the discounted academic rate when you check-in.