Huawei's sub-brand announced the Honor 9X for global markets last month, three months after its debut in China. The affordable Android smartphone has now made its way (via HuaweiCentral) to the UK. It is now available from major retailers such as Argos, Carphone Warehouse, and Mobile Phones Direct.

The Honor 9X is currently being sold in a single version in the UK, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It has been priced at £250, which makes it slightly more expensive compared to phones like the Samsung Galaxy A40 and Nokia 7.2.

Featuring an X-shaped gradient design on the back, the Honor 9X is undoubtedly one of the best-looking budget phones out there currently. Thanks to a motorized pop-up selfie camera, the phone boasts a 6.59-inch notch-less display panel with very thin bezels on all sides.

The Honor 9X is powered by a 12nm HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset. It has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. It also comes with a 16MP selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.