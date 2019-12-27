What you need to know
- Arlo has updated its Android app with some new features.
- Users can now arm or disarm Arlo via voice commands.
- Direct storage access has been added too, which means users will now be able to access recordings saved locally.
Arlo has released an updated version of its Android app, adding a two useful new features. While the previous major update added two-factor authentication support to the app, the latest version brings a new "Assistant PIN" feature and direct storage access.
The Assistant PIN feature allows users to use just their voice to arm or disarm their Arlo system. In order to be able to use the new feature, you will need to have a supported Arlo device as well as a compatible Amazon Alexa device.
To set up a new PIN, launch the Arlo app on your device and log in to your Arlo account. Next, select Settings > Profile > Assistant PIN. Enter a four-digit PIN and then re-enter it to confirm. Once you PIN has been set up, you can ask Alexa to arm or disarm devices in your Arlo system. You will be prompted to say your Assistant PIN before Alexa completes the command.
Another useful new feature that has been added to the Arlo app is the ability to view recordings saved on a microSD card or a USB stick, as long as your mobile device is connected to the same network as the SmartHub. You can even modify port forwarding settings to enable access to the SmartHub outside the home network.
Arlo Pro 2
Arlo Pro 2 is a relatively affordable 1080p HD security camera system that supports 100% wire-free installation. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Arlo Pro 2 can be used both indoors and outdoors, thanks to a rechargeable battery. Some of the other highlights include a smart siren, 2-way audio, local storage, wide-angle PIR motion sensors, and an IP65 certification.
