One of Best Buy's deals of the day today features the Westinghouse 720p 24-inch Roku TV on sale for $89.99 from a regular price of $110. That's a $20 discount and brings this TV down to a ridiculously low price. This isn't the sort of TV that's going to change your life forever, but it's definitely a purchase that could add some convenience to your house with another screen where there wasn't one before.

Did you miss out on Walmart's early Black Friday sale? You know, the one that featured a 42-inch TV for just $88? Well, here's your chance to make up for it. This screen ain't quite as big, but you do get one of the best smart platforms around at a terrific price.

The Westinghouse TV has 720p resolution with reduced motion blur so you get as crisp a picture as this TV is capable of. It has compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well, so you can connect this TV to your smart home and control it with your voice. It also supports Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include three HDMI ports, an optical digital out for multi-channel audio systems, and a composite video connection.

The Roku content library gives you easy access to all your favorite apps and more than 500,000 TV shows and movies. You'll be able to easily access all your favorite top-ranked streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You can also stream music through services like Pandora, Spotify, and others. Whatever Roku has, you have on this TV.

Not to mention you can even access international channels like Euronews or Spanish channels like Telemundo. There's a ton of possibilities.

Those possibilities open up even more when you connect your TV to your Wi-Fi and use the Roku mobile app. It has special features including private listening so you don't disturb other people and the ability to search for content using just your voice by talking through your smartphone. You can even cast content on your phone straight to the TV using the app.