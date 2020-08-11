I totally get it. Cleaning your house takes too much time that could be spent doing other important things, like relaxing with a beer in hand or spending quality time with your family. If it weren't for the robot vacuums that I have in my house, my floor would only be cleaned every few months. As it is, I can kick back, relax, and play video games while my robot vacuums clean my home. I recently had the opportunity to test the Yeedi K700, a robot vacuum that can also mop. It's not as expensive as some other robot vacuums out there, which means that it is remotely operated rather than app interactive. While it doesn't afford some of the conveniences of other top-tier robot vacuums, it has excellent suction and is quieter than many other devices out there.

Quiet cleaner Yeedi K700 Bottom line: It doesn't offer some of the conveniences you'll find with other robot vacuums, but it is a quiet cleaner with excellent suction. Since there's no charge and resume, it's best meant for small cleaning spaces. Pros Very quiet

Vacuums and mops in perfect lines

Comes with remote

Powerful suction

Up to 110 runtime

0.6 liter dustbin / 0.3 liter water tank Cons No charge and resume

Side brushes easily damaged

No virtual barriers $300 at Amazon

Yeedi K700 What I like

Since the Yeedi K700 doesn't have any smart features, all you have to do is pull it out of the packaging, do some slight assembly, and then plug it into a wall. It's less complicated than some other vacuums out there. Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020 Quiet cleaning Less disruptive than other vacuums This vacuum is great for apartments since the sounds issuing from the unit won't be as loud for any neighbors. The one thing that surprised me the most with the Yeedi K700 is how little noise it makes while cleaning my floors. I had it running at the same time as a few other robot vacuums that I own, and it made significantly less noise than the rest of the devices while still picking up an equal amount of debris. Now, it isn't totally quiet, but I'm confident that I could take a nap while it was running and not get disrupted by the noise. That being the case, this vacuum is excellent for apartments since the sounds issuing from the unit won't be as loud for any neighbors sharing your walls or floor. I can also vouch for its suction power. It easily picked up my dog's dropped dry food and helped keep the area around my cat's litter box nice and clean. Other features Remote, larger dustbin, and water tank capacity

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central

One of the reasons this vacuum costs less than others is that it doesn't work with an app. However, the unit does come with a remote control. With it, you can direct the robot to a specific location, tell it to do a spot cleaning, a room cleaning, or tell it to return to the dock. This makes it easy to maneuver even for owners who might be unable to pick the unit up. When a cleaning session actually begins, this vacuum uses smart navigation to map out a room and clean back and forth in perfect lines. That way, you know it will reach every section of flooring when it cleans a room. The cleaning abilities of a robot vacuum partially depend on the size of the dustbin and the water tank. The Yeedi has a 0.6-liter dustbin which, is on the larger end of things. A larger dustbin means that the unit can pick up more debris during its session. Surprisingly the Yeedi also features a 0.3-liter water tank, which is a decent capacity. Most robot vacuums at this price don't also mop, so this vacuum is a great low-expense option for those that really want a device that can mop their floors. Yeedi K700 What I don't like

No charge and resume Not good for large homes While testing the Yeedi K700, I realized just how much I've taken other vacuums' charge and resume capabilities for granted. This feature makes it so that the unit will clean as long as it can until the battery runs low and then return to the dock. Once the battery gets enough of a charge, vacuums with this feature will navigate where they left off and continue cleaning.

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central

The Yeedi K700 does not have this feature, so it cleans about half of my house and doesn't clean the other half unless I place it in the room where it ended and turn it on again. The problem is, you might not be able to tell exactly where the unit left off, and thus it might miss sections of your home. Yet another reason why I say this unit is better for smaller cleaning spaces like in an apartment or condo. If you want hassle-free vacuuming and you have a larger home, you should probably consider a different unit. If that describes your home, then check out our list of the best robot vacuums. Brushes and barriers Some limitations After the first cleaning session, I turned the vacuum over and noticed that my hairs had wrapped around the side brush fibers and permanently bent some of the strands in wonky directions. Some of the wires even came out as I pulled my hair off of the side brushes, so I'm concerned for the longevity of these bristles. Typically every robot vacuum's side brushes do need to be replaced every once in a while, but it seems like these might be a bit more fragile than others I've seen.

Source: Rebecca Spear / Android Central

The Yeedi K700 has sensors that prevent it from falling down stairs or making long drops; however, it will bump into your walls and furniture at a decent clip without slowing down that much. So if you have a vase or some other type of decor on your floor that you don't want to be damaged then you'll want to move it before letting the vacuum loose. Additionally, since this is a simpler robot vacuum, it doesn't have the ability for you to set up virtual barriers. So if you want to keep it out of a section of your home, you'll need to keep an eye on it and steer it away from those areas. Yeedi K700 Competition

Roborock offers several efficient and reliable robot vacuums at various prices. Still, the one that's in direct competition with the Yeedi K700 is definitely the Roborock E4. This unit costs about the same and has a slightly larger dustbin, but as a trade-off, it doesn't mop your floors. It also uses smart navigation to create perfect vacuum lines and can be controlled using an app or voice assistant. Most importantly, if the vacuum gets low on juice during a cleaning session, it will return to the dock, charge up, and then resume cleaning where it left off. It does not offer virtual walls. The iRobot Roomba E5 costs roughly the same as the Yeedi K700 but offers a smart app for controlling the unit instead of a remote control. Unfortunately, this device cannot mop your hard floors, and the dustbin is only 0.4 liters. However, it can run for a long time, features charge and resume, and offers powerful suction. Like the Yeedi, this iRobot does not feature a virtual wall. Finally, the Ecovacs Deebot 661 is also a robot vacuum that can be controlled via app or smart assistant. You can either insert the water tank for mopping or insert the dustbin for when you want your floors to be vacuumed. It also navigates in a back and forth fashion to reach every inch of flooring. Like the other vacuums listed above, this one can't set virtual barriers. Yeedi K700 Should you buy it?

Who it's for People who want a less expensive unit

Those who prefer to control their device with a dedicated remote

Apartment dwellers and folks who want a quieter vacuum

Anyone who wants both vacuuming and mopping

People who aren't app savvy Who it isn't for Those with large homes

Anyone who wants all of the convenience features

Folks who want to set up virtual walls Considering how quietly the unit runs, how it offers mopping in addition to vacuuming, and that it comes with a remote control, this really is a decent device for the low price. I love that it vacuums in perfect back and forth lines leaving my carpets looking expertly cleaned. But since it doesn't have a charge and resume feature, this unit is best suited for smaller homes, apartments, and condos since it's more likely to hit every stretch of the floor before the battery runs out. 4 out of 5 Another reason it makes for a great option for renters is that it's much quieter than many other robot vacuums out there, so it won't be as noisy for any neighbors living around you. You'll just have to pick things up and shut come doors before allowing it to run since it doesn't offer the ability to set up virtual barriers.