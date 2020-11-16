What you need to know
- A new leak suggests Xiaomi's upcoming Mi 11 Pro will feature a QHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Like its predecessor, the Mi 11 Pro is tipped to have a hole-punch display with curved edges.
- The Mi 11 series is expected to debut sometime early next year.
The Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10T Pro are currently two of the best Android phones in Xiaomi's extensive lineup. Both phones offer impressive camera performance and are equipped with 144Hz displays. According to a new leak on Weibo, Xiaomi's Mi 11 Pro will be a big upgrade over the Mi 10 Pro in one major area (via GSMArena).
As per the leak, Xiaomi's Mi 11 Pro will feature a QHD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Mi 10 Pro, the phone will apparently have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner and subtle curves on the sides.
The Mi 11 series phones are going to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset, just like every other flagship phone that will be launched in the first half of 2021. In the camera department, the Mi 11 Pro is tipped to be only a minor upgrade over its predecessor, which means we can expect it to have the same 108MP primary sensor. The phone is also likely to offer significantly faster charging speeds compared to the Mi 10.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is Xiaomi's first Mi-branded flagship phone with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync display. Like the Mi 10, the phone also boasts an impressive 108MP main camera and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. You also get 5G connectivity, 8K video recording, and excellent battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung may kill the Galaxy Note series to focus on foldables next year
According to a new rumor, Samsung may finally discontinue its Galaxy Note series next year. Leaker Ice Universe says there is currently no evidence that suggests the company is working on the Galaxy Note 21 series.
From the Editor's Desk: We don't deserve dogs
A few words about a really good dog.
Amazfit Neo review: The retro smartwatch your inner kid will love
The Amazfit Neo successfully rekindles a retro look that will appeal to older consumers, but is it smart enough to draw in a younger crowd? We take a look at the latest low-cost watch by Amazfit to see if it's something you should consider putting on your wrist.
These cases provide all the protection your Galaxy A11 will need
If you want to go with Samsung but don't want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you're saving some dough, you'll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?