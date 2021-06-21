Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Mix 4 flagship this year after a three-year gap between installments in the traditional Mix line, as per a new report. The Mi Mix 4 is expected to be Xiaomi's first phone with an under-display camera, joining the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

As reported by My Drivers(via TechRadar), Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 will be a phone priced at the same level of the Mi 11 Ultra. While no precise pricing is provided, it is said to retail for more than CNY 5,999, or US $930. It won't have a super high-end display like the Ultra due to the under-display camera though, it is expected to ship with a more mundane 1080p panel — albeit bordered by a uniform bezel akin to the Google Pixel 5. Other specs include 120W fast charging support and a Snapdragon 888 processor. A reveal is expected to take place in Q3 2021, or the period between July and September.

While there has been a bit of a gap between releases, it's not like Xiaomi completely abandoned the Mi Mix family for three years, to be fair. The company launched the Mi Mix Fold, its first foldable, earlier in the year. The Mi Mix 4 would therefore be the company's second high-end Mix phone for the year.

Xiaomi, while typically known for inexpensive (or just less expensive) but powerful phones, has long pushed out conceptual phones under the Mi Mix line. It makes perfect sense for the company to test out under-display cameras with that device. There are still plenty of great Android phones out there in the meantime, this is just one more to look forward to.