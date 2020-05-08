Xiaomi introduced the latest iteration of its MIUI Android skin at the Mi 10 Youth Edition launch event in China last month. It revealed all the key new features of MIUI 12 at the event and also confirmed a release schedule for Mi and Redmi phones in China. Xiaomi has now started teasing the global launch of MIUI 12 on Twitter.

Mi fans can figure out the answer. How about you?

This is a very important message! If you get the answer, remember this important day. #MIUI #MIUI12 pic.twitter.com/3WVDJDTYCm — MIUI (@miuirom) May 7, 2020

The MIUI 12 launch date was revealed by the company with a simple math puzzle, the answer to which happens to be 19. Since Xiaomi follows a different release schedule for the Chinese and Global versions of MIUI, the update schedule for global versions of eligible Xiaomi and Redmi phones will only be revealed on May 19. In China, the stable MIUI 12 update is set to hit eligible phones by the end of June.

MIUI 12 comes with several new features, including a cleaner UI design, Dark Mode 2.0, new live wallpapers, Android 10-like gesture navigation, AI calling, privacy enhancements, as well as fitness and sleep tracking features. In addition to these features, the global version of MIUI 12 is expected to offer a few localized features for users in India.

Xiaomi has already started recruiting MIUI 12 pilot testers in India, although only Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users are eligible for the program currently.

