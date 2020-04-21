Xiaomi today announced on Weibo that it will be unveiling the Mi 10 Lite 5G variant for the Chinese market at an event on April 27. Alongside the Mi 10 "Youth Edition," the company will also launch MIUI 12 at the same event. Xiaomi's next-gen custom Android skin is likely to offer several new features and enhancements, although the company hasn't revealed any important details yet.

The Mi 10 Lite was launched in Europe last month as the company's most affordable 5G-enabled phone. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset and sports a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP main sensor. In China, the smartphone will debut as the Mi 10 Youth Edition. While the Chinese variant will be similar to the global variant in terms of design, there will be a few differences. The Mi 10 Youth Edition, as seen in the official poster above, will have a periscope lens with up to 50x zoom, similar to the flagship Mi 10.

As for MIUI 12, the teaser released by Xiaomi on Weibo seems to suggest it will offer improved gesture controls, along with more customization options. MIUI 12 is also expected to come with new fonts and a few other design changes. We got our first look at the new MIUI 12 design last week, courtesy of the latest version of the Mi Settings app, which was "accidentally" shared on MIUI Community forums by the company.

Best Xiaomi Phones in 2020