Earlier this week, Samsung announced that it plans to develop 600MP camera sensors that will be capable of capturing more detail than the human eye. While 600MP sensors aren't expected to become reality anytime soon, tipster Ice Universe has claimed in a new post on Weibo that Samsung will be launching a new 150MP sensor later this year.

According to the tipster, Xiaomi will be the first smartphone maker to use the new 150MP sensor. A Xiaomi phone with the 150MP ISOCELL sensor will apparently be launched in the fourth quarter of the year. Samsung is also said to have started working on a new 250MP camera sensor.

Last year, Xiaomi was the first brand to use Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in the Mi CC9 Pro/Mi Note 10. So it is certainly plausible that it will get first dibs on Samsung's next high-resolution sensor as well. OPPO and Vivo are also rumored to be planning to launch phones equipped with the 150MP ISOCELL camera sensor by the first quarter of 2021.