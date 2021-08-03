What you need to know
- The latest research from Strategy Analytics claims Xiaomi was the top smartphone vendor in Europe in Q2 2021.
- Xiaomi reportedly captured a 25% market share with a strong 67.1% YoY growth in shipments.
- Samsung's smartphone shipments, on the other hand, declined 7% YoY.
Xiaomi overtook Samsung to become the top smartphone vendor in Europe in the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics. Xiaomi's smartphone shipments in the old continent grew by an impressive 67.1% YoY to reach 12.7 million units in the April to June quarter. The continued economic recovery and strong demand from consumers helped the European smartphone market achieve a string 14% YoY growth to 50 million units in the second quarter.
Samsung, which led the European smartphone market until Q1 2021, shipped 12 million phones in Europe in the second quarter, down 7% compared to the same period a year earlier. Apple held the third spot with a market share of 19.2%. Rounding out the top five were BBK-owned brands OPPO and Realme.
It isn't just Europe where Xiaomi is seeing impressive growth. According to Canalys, Xiaomi's global market share stood at 17% in Q2 2021, only 2% lower than Samsung. While Samsung's global smartphone shipments only saw a 15% YoY growth, Xiaomi saw a much higher 83% growth. The massive growth doesn't come as a surprise, since Xiaomi phones offer fantastic value. Although there's no doubt that Samsung makes some of the best Android phones, its devices cannot compete with rivals from Xiaomi when it comes to sheer value.
Currently, the only major smartphone market where Xiaomi doesn't have a presence is the U.S. In case that changes, it could become nearly impossible for Samsung to hold on to its title of the world's biggest smartphone maker.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Realme announces MagDart, an Apple MagSafe alternative for Android
Realme has announced a new magnetic wireless charging system called MagDart, alongside its first concept phone.
See how the Pixel 6's design takes cues from every phone Google ever made
Whether it's the Oh So Orange color for the Pixel 4, or the classic silver and gold of the Nexus 6P, Google is pulling from deep in its storied smartphone history for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete, and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.