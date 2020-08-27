What you need to know
- Redmi 9 is the latest addition to the company's budget-friendly lineup in India.
- The phone features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and dual rear cameras with a 13MP main sensor.
- It will be going on sale in the country from August 31 for a starting price of ₹8,999 ($122).
Xiaomi's entry-level Redmi 9C, which was unveiled alongside the Redmi 9A in June, has been launched in India as the Redmi 9.
The entry-level smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top, housing a 5MP selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.
It features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, P2i splash resistance, and a large 5,000mAh battery. On the software front, the Redmi 9 will ship with Xiaomi's latest MIUI 12 right out of the box.
The Redmi 9 has been priced at ₹8,999 ($122) for the 4GB/64GB version and ₹9,999 ($135) for the 4GB/128GB version. It will be going on sale in India starting August 31 from Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, and other offline retail partner stores across the country. The phone comes in three colors: Carbon Black, Sky Blue, and Sporty Orange.
