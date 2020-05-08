Alongside the Mi 10 and the Mi Box 4K, Xiaomi has introduced its true wireless earbuds in India. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 deliver incredible audio quality at an affordable price point.

The design is identical to AirPods, but you do get a lot of standout features. Here's what you need to know about Xiaomi's true wireless earbuds.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Design and details

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 have huge 14.2mm dynamic drivers, edging out the new Pixel Buds (12mm) and the Jabra Elite 65 (6mm) by some margin. Xiaomi says it tuned the audio for Indian customers, and that it has been doing so for its audio products for some time now.

There are two mics on each earbud: one at the top, and the other at the bottom on the stalk itself. The mic at the bottom picks up your audio for calls, and the other one listens to ambient noise in your surroundings. Xiaomi says the earbuds tune out up to 90% of ambient noise, but the downside is that it works only when you're taking calls.

With booming sound and hi-res audio codecs, Xiaomi's true wireless earbuds stand out in this segment.

The design itself is nearly identical to that of AirPods, and Xiaomi is leaning into it, stating that earbud design hasn't really changed and that there are only a few ways to deliver a true wireless design in this form factor. The earbuds offer fast pairing, but they're not based on Google's Fast Pair technology. Fast pairing is instead limited to Xiaomi's phones, so if you're using a device with MIUI, you will get fast pairing and the ability to see battery life of each earbud.

The earbuds offer LHDC audio codec in addition to AAC as well as the regular SBC Bluetooth codec. They connect over Bluetooth 5.0, and feature gesture-based controls on the right earbud for everything from music playback to invoking Google Assistant or Siri. They also automatically pause music playback whenever you remove an earbud from your ear, and resume once it's back in. The best part about it is that this feature works regardless of whatever device you're using.

In terms of battery life, there's a 30mAh battery in each earbud, and a 250mAh unit in the charging case. Xiaomi is touting a 4-hour battery life from a full charge, with the case able to deliver an additional 10-hour charge. With just 4.5g for each earbud, they are incredibly light. There's no wireless charging, but they do charge over USB-C.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pricing in India

Xiaomi's true wireless earbuds will go on sale in India for ₹4,499 ($60), but they will be available for ₹3,999 ($52) during the first sale window from May 12 to May 17. For some context, that's roughly a third of what the AirPods cost in the country, so you are getting decent value here.