What you need to know
- The Mi Mix 4 is Xiaomi's first phone to come with an under-screen camera.
- It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset.
- The phone also features a 108MP main camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging.
Nearly two years after showcasing its under-screen camera technology, Xiaomi has finally launched its first phone with an "invisible" selfie camera. The new Mi Mix 4 is also the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. It is a direct successor to the Mi Mix 3 5G, which was announced back in February 2019.
Xiaomi's latest Android flagship comes with a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It uses a 20MP under-screen camera with large 1.6μm pixels, claimed to deliver much better image quality than previous phones with similar "invisible" cameras. The area right above the camera uses a micro-diamond pixel pattern that enables a high 400PPI pixel density.
On the back of the Mi Mix 4 is a large camera bump housing a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide free-form lens, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The Mi Mix 4 has a relatively large 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds. According to Xiaomi, it takes just 15 minutes for the Mi Mix 4 to be fully charged in boost mode. That's significantly quicker than even the Mi 11 Ultra, one of Xiaomi's best Android phones.
As you would expect from a modern flagship in 2021, the Mi Mix 4 also offers dual stereo speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, Wi-Fi 6E support, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), and 5G connectivity.
The Mi Mix 4 is slated to go on sale in China from August 16 for a starting price of 4,999 yuan (about $770). It will be available in three colors: Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, and an all-new Ceramic Gray. There's no word on global availability yet.
