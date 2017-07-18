The Mi Max 2 combines a large screen with an even larger battery.

At an event in New Delhi, Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 2 in India. The phone's main selling point is its large form factor, which at 6.44 inches puts it squarely in phablet territory. The Mi Max 2 also has a massive 5300mAh battery, with Xiaomi touting two-day battery life from a full charge.

The 6.44-inch LCD display has a Full HD resolution, and the device is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. There's 4GB of RAM on offer, along with 64GB of storage as well as a microSD slot. The key differentiator from last year's Mi Max is the design, with the Mi Max 2 looking much more polished thanks to the anodized aluminum chassis.

Other specs include a 12MP camera (Sony IMX386) at the back with 1.25-micron pixels and f/2.2 lens, 5MP front shooter, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and an IR blaster. The 5300mAh battery offers Quick Charge 3.0, allowing you to charge up to 68% in just over an hour.

The Mi Max 2 will retail for ₹16,999, continuing Xiaomi's aggressive pricing strategy in India. The phone will be going up for sale starting July 27, and will be sold at thousands of retail stores across the country on the same day. Xiaomi has also teamed up with Jio to offer up to 100GB of 4G data to those picking up the Mi Max 2.

To know more about the device, be sure to take a look at our detailed review:

