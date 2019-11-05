Xiaomi today announced its second Android smartphone featuring Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor. Unlike the Mi Mix Alpha, however, the new Mi CC9 Pro has a penta-lens camera system at the back.

The Mi CC9 Pro has a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a small waterdrop notch at the top. Powering the phone is an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It also comes with an impressive 5,260mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

Obviously, the smartphone's main selling point is the penta-lens setup at the back. The 108MP primary sensor is joined by a 12MP sensor for portrait shots, an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, 20MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will be going on sale in China starting November 11 in three versions. While the 6GB + 128GB version of the phone is priced at 2,799 yuan ($400), the 8GB + 256GB version will cost 3,099 yuan ($440). The third version, which is called the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, will carry a 3,499 yuan ($500) price tag in China and include an 8P lens instead of the 7P lens on the regular versions.

While the Mi CC9 Pro will be exclusive to China, Xiaomi is expected to launch a global version of the phone called the Mi Note 10 is slated to be announced tomorrow at an event in Madrid, Spain.