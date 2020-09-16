Xiaomi India today announced that the third edition of its Smarter Living event will be held in the country on September 29. The official teaser released by the company suggests it could take the wraps off a wide range of smart devices at the upcoming event, including the Mi Band 5.

Here comes the event you have been waiting for - The 3rd edition of #SmarterLiving.#SmarterLiving2021 - September 29th | 12 noon



Hints in the visual below. 👇 pic.twitter.com/fv8tiA4qHL — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 16, 2020

Even though Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed it yet, a landing page on Amazon India has confirmed that the Mi Band 5 will be making its debut in the country at the third annual Smarter Living event. The cheap fitness tracker was unveiled in China in June this year, while the international Mi Band 5 was launched a month later.