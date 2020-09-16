What you need to know
- Xiaomi will be holding the third edition of its Smarter Living event in India on September 29.
- The company will be launching the Mi Band 5 in the country at the upcoming event.
- Xiaomi may also introduce new smart home devices and other wearables at the event.
Xiaomi India today announced that the third edition of its Smarter Living event will be held in the country on September 29. The official teaser released by the company suggests it could take the wraps off a wide range of smart devices at the upcoming event, including the Mi Band 5.
Even though Xiaomi hasn't officially confirmed it yet, a landing page on Amazon India has confirmed that the Mi Band 5 will be making its debut in the country at the third annual Smarter Living event. The cheap fitness tracker was unveiled in China in June this year, while the international Mi Band 5 was launched a month later.
The Mi Band 5 comes with several key upgrades over the Mi Band 4, including a larger 1.2-inch OLED display with 65 watch faces, 11 exercise modes, improved sleep tracking, and a new magnetic charging system. It also offers 5 ATM water resistance, female health tracking, stress tracking, and up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.
Some of the other smart products that are likely to be unveiled at the event include the Mi Smart Bulb, new Mi Shoes, Mi Watch Color, and Mi Smart Dispenser.
