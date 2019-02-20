Xiaomi was never conservative when it came to the hardware side of things, but the Mi 9 takes things to a whole new level. The phone features an all-new gradient pattern at the back, and Xiaomi is also selling a version with a transparent back.

Then there's the hardware itself: the Mi 9 is one of the first devices to be powered by the Snapdragon 855, and there are three cameras at the back. The main 48MP f/1.75 camera is joined by a 16MP wide-angle shooter and a 12MP zoom lens that offers 2x optical zoom. With an overall DxOMark score of 107, the Mi 9 edges out the likes of the Pixel 3 and the Galaxy Note 9.

The Mi 9 also has wireless charging that goes up to 20W, as well as a 27W wired charging option. The 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel is sourced from Samsung, and there's an in-display fingerprint sensor under the panel.

There really isn't any area where the Mi 9 is found lacking, and the retail price of $445 makes it an absolute steal. Here's the breakdown of the internal hardware:

Xiaomi Mi 9 specs