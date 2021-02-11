The video , which was mirrored by XDA-Developers after going private, shows off the dual Harmon/Kardon-branded speakers on the top and bottom of the device. What's curious here is that the top speaker isn't located in the device's earpiece like on most smartphones. On the front appears to be a 6.81" WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that's manufactured by Samsung. It's also covered by Gorilla Glass Victus, which should offer some extra protection.

Little more than a month after the Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in Europe as the first smartphone to rock the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 , we kept hearing rumors of a "Pro" variant that could soon make its way, supporting very impressive features. For now, it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra may very well be on its way, as the device was just leaked in full in a hands-on video that leaves nothing to the imagination, including its tiny secondary display.

On the back of the phone is a triple camera setup housed in a rather large hump. Apparently, this is where you'll find a 50MP main camera and two 48MP cameras, one of which features a periscopic lens. As far as the camera capabilities go, there's support for 8K video, 4K HDR, night mode for both photos and video, and the ability to achieve a whopping 120x zoom!

One of the more curious aspects of the device is the 1-inch AMOLED display next to the camera array. When in use, it appears to mirror whatever is happening on the main display and essentially acts as a way to capture better selfies with the main camera. Apparently, Xiaomi didn't think the 20MP selfie camera would be adequate, although rear displays seem to be all the rage these days.

Powering the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the Snapdragon 888 while a large 5000mAh battery keeps things going. It will support 67W wired/wireless charging as well as 10W reverse charging. It's not exactly the 120W wired and 80W wireless charging we were hoping for in the rumored Pro model, and appears to have stepped down the wired charging speeds from the Mi 10 Ultra. There's also IP68 water and dust resistance, and the device is shown running MIUI 12.5.

The video did not reveal much more, and while it's not confirmed to be legitimate, XDA-Developers points out that the model number on the back of the device falls in line with what would be expected for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Given the nature of the leak, it shouldn't be too long until the device is launched to challenge the best Android phones of the year.