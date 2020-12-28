Xiaomi today announced the world's first smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset, boasting significantly improved performance compared to the best Android phones released this year.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says the panel can hit a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and has an impressive 480Hz touch response. The Snapdragon 888 chipset under the hood of the Mi 11 has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telephoto macro lens. Keeping the lights on is a large 4,600mAh battery with 55W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The phone can also charge other Qi-compatible devices wirelessly at up to 10W speeds. Just like Apple, Xiaomi won't be bundling a charger in the box with its latest flagship phone. However, consumers will be able to opt for a bundle with the phone and a 55W charger at no additional cost.

The latest Xiaomi flagship phone also includes an IR blaster, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 5G support, NFC, and stereo speakers tuned by popular audio brand Harman Kardon. On the software side of things, the Mi 11 runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available in White, Black, and Blue color variants in China from January 1. Prices will start at 3,999 yuan ($612) for the base 8GB/128GB version and go up to 4,699 yuan ($719) for the 12GB/256GB version. The phone is expected to make its global debut sometime next month.