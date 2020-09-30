What you need to know
- Xiaomi's Mi 10T series is now official.
- Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10T Pro comes with a 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and triple rear cameras with a 108MP main sensor.
- The Mi 10T Lite is the first phone to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 750G chipset.
Xiaomi today took the wraps off its latest flagship phones at a virtual global launch event. The new Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are follow-ups to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones that Xiaomi launched earlier this year. Along with the flagship Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, the company has also launched a new budget 5G phone that runs on Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 750G chipset.
The Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T feature 6.67-inch displays with FHD+ resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate. Like their predecessors, the latest flagship phones from Xiaomi are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. The new Mi 10T series phones also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, an IR blaster, dual speakers, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 20MP selfie camera.
While the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are very similar in most areas, they are slightly different in the camera department. The Mi 10T Pro uses a 108MP primary sensor with 4-in-1 pixel binning tech and an f/1.69 aperture lens. On the other hand, the Mi 10T features a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture. Both phones also get a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro camera.
The Mi 10T Lite is the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 750G chipset. It has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Some of the other key features of the new Mi 10T Lite include a 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging, 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB storage, dual stereo speakers, and a 16MP selfie camera. All three new Mi 10T series phones run MIUI 12 based on Android 10.
Xiaomi says both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be available in Europe from October 1. The Mi 10T will start at €500 ($585) in the old continent, while the Mi 10T Pro will start at €600 ($700). Xiaomi's Mi 10T Lite is set to go on sale in Europe from October 14 for a starting price of €280 ($328).
