LG, ZTE , Ericsson , and NVIDIA recently announced that they have decided to pull out of the Mobile World Congress this year, due to the Coronavirus outbreak . While Xiaomi is still going to hold a global launch event in Barcelona on February 23 for its flagship Mi 10 series, the company has announced that the Chinese launch will be held at an online-only event on February 13. Official renders of the Mi 10 have now surfaced on Weibo , revealing its design and confirming a few key tech specs.

The official render shared by Xiaomi on Weibo shows the Mi 10 will have a curved display with a razor-thin bezel at the top. At the back of the phone, we find a total of four camera sensors, along with an LED flash. Another render of the Mi 10 5G, which has been shared by a tipster on Weibo, seemingly confirms the presence of a 108MP main camera with 8K video recording, 150x zoom, and "balanced stereo" speakers.

The upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be the first phones from Xiaomi to run on the Snapdragon 865 chipset. As confirmed by Micron last week, the Mi 10 series will also be first Xiaomi phones to leverage faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM. The Mi 10 Pro, rumors suggest, could come equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, just like Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Some of the other rumored specs of the Mi 10 Pro include a 120Hz AMOLED display and a massive 5,250mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

