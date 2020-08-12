What you need to know
- Xiaomi has unveiled its latest MIUI 12 skin for users in India.
- The latest version of Xiaomi's custom skin brings an all-new UI design, a built-in app drawer, improved productivity features, and more.
- Xiaomi says the MIUI 12 update will begin rolling out to devices in India starting later this month.
Back in May, Xiaomi introduced MIUI 12 with an all-new UI design and a bunch of useful new features. The company today formally unveiled MIUI 12 in India and confirmed the list of devices eligible for the update.
MIUI 12 comes with an all-new visual design with "intuitive visuals" and clever animations across the interface. Xiaomi has also switched to a new system font and updated the Dark Mode with a scheduling option. Another major highlight is the addition of an app drawer. You also get a new Camera UI, Super Wallpaper that are similar to live wallpapers available in Google's Wallpapers app, new floating window, a revamped Control Center, and some significant privacy improvements.
Mi fans, #MIUI12 is here to make your life a lot easier.— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 12, 2020
- All-new design
- Intuitive visuals
- Super wallpapers
- Built-in app drawer
- New Camera UI
- Improved productivity features
Rolling out soon.
Which feature of #MIUI12 are you most excited about? pic.twitter.com/Ks6EPUnO12
Xiaomi says the MIUI 12 update will begin rolling out to devices in India starting later this month. The first batch of devices that will receive the update includes the flagship Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, and the POCO X2. Older Redmi phones such as the Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 8 series, Redmi 7 series, Redmi Note 5 series, Redmi Y3, and the Redmi Y2 have also been confirmed to receive the MIUI 12 update.
