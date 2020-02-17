What you need to know
- Xiaomi has launched the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in India.
- The speaker offers 5W output and promises 20 hours of non-stop music playback.
- It has been priced at ₹1,399 ($20) in the country and is now available for purchase from the Mi Store.
Xiaomi India today launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker in the country, called the "Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker." The company claims the Bluetooth speaker delivers "powerful" sound and works with voice assistants.
The palm-sized Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker comes with a loop strip, which makes it easy to tag along with you anywhere. It has an IPX5 rating for water resistance, so you will not have to worry about splashes at a pool party.
Despite its tiny dimensions, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker promises to deliver "clear and rich" sound. It has 5W power output and uses a diaphragm that is made using Canadian long fiber pulp vibration film. For enhanced bass, the speaker is equipped with a built-in passive radiator.
The Bluetooth speaker comes with support for popular voice assistants as well, allowing users to access them with a touch of a button. It also offers a one-key call function that can be used to answer or end a call. There is also a high sensitivity microphone for impressive call quality and Bluetooth 5.0 support. In terms of battery life, Xiaomi says the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker can provide up to 20 hours of music playback on a single charge, all thanks to the large 2,000mAh battery.
The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker is now available for purchase from Xiaomi's online store for ₹1,399 ($20).
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker
The portable Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker comes with an attractive yet durable design, great battery life, and supports your favorite voice assistants.
