Xiaomi could launch the first Snapdragon 888-powered phone later this month

What you need to know
- Xiaomi could launch the first phone with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 chipset later this month.
- The Mi 11 Pro is rumored to come with a QHD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.
- The next Xiaomi flagship is also expected to offer upgraded cameras and faster charging speeds.
Earlier this week, Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 888. Soon after the flagship chip was unveiled, Xiaomi announced that it would be the first to launch a phone powered by the new Snapdragon 888. While the company's next flagship was previously expected to be introduced in January 2021, tipster Ice Universe has now claimed that the Mi 11 series will be released "at the end of December."
The tipster also says that the upcoming flagship phone will have a "four-curved screen design." As revealed by a recent leak, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro, which was launched in February this year, features a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Mi 10T Pro, which made its debut in September, comes with a 144Hz FHD+ display. While the rest of the phone's tech specs remain a mystery at this point, we expect the Mi 11 series to come with upgraded cameras and faster charging speeds as well.
Xiaomi isn't the only smartphone maker that is rumored to unveil its next-gen flagship phones earlier than expected. Samsung will be taking the wraps off its Galaxy S21 series in mid-January, while the OnePlus 9 series is going to debut in March. OPPO, Realme, and a few other smartphone makers are also expected to introduce their first Snapdragon 888-powered flagships early next year.
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi's Mi 10T Pro is a great value flagship that offers a 144Hz screen with adjustable refresh rate, a large 5000mAh battery, and a capable 108MP camera. The phone also has stereo speakers Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor.
