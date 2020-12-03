Xiaomi could launch the first Snapdragon 888-powered phone later this month

Earlier this week, Qualcomm introduced its latest flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 888. Soon after the flagship chip was unveiled, Xiaomi announced that it would be the first to launch a phone powered by the new Snapdragon 888. While the company's next flagship was previously expected to be introduced in January 2021, tipster Ice Universe has now claimed that the Mi 11 series will be released "at the end of December."

Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11, the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 888, will be released at the end of December, with a four-curved screen design, which is its protective film. pic.twitter.com/fYbWq8tSUB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2020

The tipster also says that the upcoming flagship phone will have a "four-curved screen design." As revealed by a recent leak, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi's Mi 10 Pro, which was launched in February this year, features a 90Hz FHD+ display. The Mi 10T Pro, which made its debut in September, comes with a 144Hz FHD+ display. While the rest of the phone's tech specs remain a mystery at this point, we expect the Mi 11 series to come with upgraded cameras and faster charging speeds as well.

Xiaomi isn't the only smartphone maker that is rumored to unveil its next-gen flagship phones earlier than expected. Samsung will be taking the wraps off its Galaxy S21 series in mid-January, while the OnePlus 9 series is going to debut in March. OPPO, Realme, and a few other smartphone makers are also expected to introduce their first Snapdragon 888-powered flagships early next year.