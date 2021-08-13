What you need to know
- Xiaomi has accidentally revealed its upcoming Redmi 10.
- The entry-level phone features a 90Hz display and comes with a 50MP main camera.
- It is set to be "formally" announced next week.
Xiaomi today revealed nearly every single detail about its upcoming Redmi 10 by accidentally publishing the announcement blog post on its website (via Caschy's Blog). The "official leak" comes just days after the phone was briefly listed online by a Singaporean retailer.
As you can see in the image above, the Redmi 10 looks nothing like its predecessor. It features a much more premium design with a Mi 10 Ultra-like camera module and a centered hole-punch cutout. The phone has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a big upgrade over the 60Hz panel on its predecessor. Like Xiaomi's best Android phones, the Redmi 10's display supports variable refresh rate technology. Powering the entry-level phone is MediaTek's new Helio G88 chipset, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's an 8MP selfie camera on the front, housed within a centered hole-punch cutout.
The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, it will ship with a 22.5W charger in the box. Other key features of the Redmi 10 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box. While there's no word on the phone's pricing, the phone is slated to go official on August 18.
